Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 570,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.