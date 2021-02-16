Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.29

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 271,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

