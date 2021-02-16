WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
