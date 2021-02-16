WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

