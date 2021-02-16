William Blair Initiates Coverage on CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LOTZ stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

