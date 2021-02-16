William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $242.29

Shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $242.29 and traded as high as $270.90. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $270.90, with a volume of 1,667,368 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31.

William Hill plc (WMH.L) Company Profile (LON:WMH)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.