Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,576. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

