Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

