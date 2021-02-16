WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 8%

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) were up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 8,220,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,185,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

