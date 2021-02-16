WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 8%

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) were up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 8,220,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,185,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.
WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.