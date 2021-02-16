Wing (WING) Market Cap Reaches $26.73 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Wing has a market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.81 or 0.00055846 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00260560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00071040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00413162 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00183469 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,460,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,990 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

