Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,623.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $27,623.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.00873773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.59 or 0.05042813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.