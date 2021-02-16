WINk (WIN) Market Cap Tops $66.40 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $66.40 million and $10.15 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

