Winning Points Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 20.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

