Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.16

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

