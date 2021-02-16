WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DYB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DYB) was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.