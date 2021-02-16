WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.36

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 77,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 44,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

