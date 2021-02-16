WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

