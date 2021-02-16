WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.76

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 5345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

