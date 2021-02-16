WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.74

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $4,148,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,883,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $1,805,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

