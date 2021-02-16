WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.03

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 8454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.