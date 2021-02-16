WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJF) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.