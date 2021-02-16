WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:GULF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:GULF) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.