WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.49

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.49 and last traded at $109.98, with a volume of 58036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

