WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.56

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 63.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.