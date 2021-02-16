WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.56

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 63.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

