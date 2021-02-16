WisdomTree United Kingdom Hedge (NYSEARCA:DXPS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree United Kingdom Hedge (NYSEARCA:DXPS) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree United Kingdom Hedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree United Kingdom Hedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.