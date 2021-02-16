WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Trading 5% Higher

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.06. 662,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 535,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

