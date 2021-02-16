Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.18). Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.95 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,115,997 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.73. The stock has a market cap of £21.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Wishbone Gold Plc Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

