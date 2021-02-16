Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.18. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

