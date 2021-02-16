WOM Protocol Market Cap Hits $21.15 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $21.15 million and $1.38 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.00888851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048597 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.22 or 0.05035075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032452 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

