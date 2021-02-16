Woodcoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $831,416.43 and $81,650.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.95 or 0.03612057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.67 or 0.00426328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.33 or 0.01418577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.25 or 0.00492900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00448502 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00329424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

