Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. 356,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

