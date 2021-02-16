Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 2,299 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.20. 41,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.