Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. 45,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

