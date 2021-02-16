Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in AT&T by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 275,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

