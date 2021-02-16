Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

