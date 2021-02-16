Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $29.35 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,963 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

