Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

AMGN traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

