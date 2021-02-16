Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,452. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 49,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

