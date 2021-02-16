Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 206,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,794 shares of company stock worth $13,852,572. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

