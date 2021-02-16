Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 96,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.