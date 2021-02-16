Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.44. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

