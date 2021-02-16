Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $3.51 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

