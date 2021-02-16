Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $728.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,931. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

