Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $264,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 145.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,958 shares of company stock worth $12,716,665. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,524. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

