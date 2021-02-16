Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $41.97 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $41,969,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.46. 29,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

