Wootrade 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.97 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Wootrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and $8.97 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

Wootrade Token Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,492,013 tokens. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

Wootrade Token Trading

Wootrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

