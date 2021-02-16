Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $281.36 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average is $221.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 668.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

