Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.94% of Workday worth $1,116,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.06. 42,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,217. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of -149.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

