Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $280.00 at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.61.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $281.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.61. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.