Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 33,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WKHS opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,009,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 907,574 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

