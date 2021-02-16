Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 5.7%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $34.11. 10,009,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 17,755,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 907,574 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

